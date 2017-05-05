May 5 Diamondrock Hospitality Co:

* Diamondrock Hospitality Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.18

* Qtrly comparable revpar was $161.89, a 1.9pct increase from comparable period of 2016

* Diamondrock Hospitality Co sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.96 - $1.01

* Diamondrock Hospitality Co sees FY 2017 comparable revpar growth -1.0 percent to 1.0 percent

* Says expects approximately 30pct to 31pct of its full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be earned during Q2 of 2017

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: