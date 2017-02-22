FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diamondrock Hospitality reports Q4 adjusted FFO of $0.24/shr
February 22, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Diamondrock Hospitality reports Q4 adjusted FFO of $0.24/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Diamondrock Hospitality Co

* Diamondrock Hospitality Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per diluted share was $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable revpar was $174.91, a 0.3 percent decrease from comparable period of 2015.

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share was $0.24

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Diamondrock Hospitality Co - Company expects to spend between $110 million and $120 million on capital improvements at its hotels in 2017

* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO of $186 million - $196 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO of $0.92 per share - $0.97 per share

* Sees 2017 comparable revpar growth in range of negative 1.0 percent to positive 1.0 percent

* Diamondrock Hospitality Co - Company expects approximately 17 percent to 18 percent of its full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be earned during Q1 of 2017

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

