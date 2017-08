March 16 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB:

* Carries out new issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* New issue to generate proceeds of about 68.8 million Swedish crowns ($7.7 million) before issue costs

* Upon full exercise of warrants, will raise additional 44.7 million crowns

* Issue price is 3.50 crowns per unit Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8617 Swedish crowns)