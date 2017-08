June 5 (Reuters) - DIAMYD MEDICAL AB:

* DIAMYD MEDICAL SUBSCRIBES FOR AN ADDITIONAL SEK 1 MILLION IN NEXTCELL PHARMA'S ONGOING NEW ISSUE AHEAD OF IPO

* DIAMYD MEDICAL'S OWNERSHIP IN NCP BEFORE NEW ISSUE AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY 16 % AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 12 % AFTER A FULLY SUBSCRIBED NEW ISSUE

* DIAMYD MEDICAL SUBSCRIBES FOR AN ADDITIONAL SEK 1 MILLION IN NEXTCELL PHARMA'S ONGOING NEW ISSUE AHEAD OF IPO