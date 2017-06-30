BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Diana Containerships Inc:
* Diana Containerships Inc announces one-for-seven reverse stock split
* Diana Containerships Inc - reverse stock split will take effect on or around July 5, 2017
* Diana Containerships Inc - stock split will reduce number of outstanding common shares of company from about 14.4 million shares to about 2.1 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.