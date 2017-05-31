FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces sale of Panamax container vessel M/V Doukato
May 31, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces sale of Panamax container vessel M/V Doukato

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc

* Announces the sale of a Panamax container vessel, the M/V Doukato

* Sale price of approximately $6.15 million before commissions

* Diana Containerships Inc says upon completion of aforementioned sale, Diana Containerships's fleet will consist of 11 container vessels

* Diana Containerships - signed through unit to sell to an unaffiliated third party 2002-built vessel "doukato" with delivery latest by June 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

