BRIEF-Diana Containerships announces sale of Panamax container vessel M/V Doukato

May 31 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc

* Announces the sale of a Panamax container vessel, the M/V Doukato

* Sale price of approximately $6.15 million before commissions

* Diana Containerships Inc says upon completion of aforementioned sale, Diana Containerships's fleet will consist of 11 container vessels

* Diana Containerships - signed through unit to sell to an unaffiliated third party 2002-built vessel "doukato" with delivery latest by June 16, 2017