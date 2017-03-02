FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diana Containerships reports time charter contract for M/V Great with OOCL
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Diana Containerships reports time charter contract for M/V Great with OOCL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Diana Containerships Inc:

* Diana Containerships Inc. announces time charter contract for M/V great with OOCL

* Diana Containerships Inc says charter is expected to commence on April 8, 2017.

* Diana Containerships Inc - gross charter rate is us$7,300 per day, minus a 3.75 pct commission paid to third parties

* Diana Containerships Inc - the employment is anticipated to generate about US$1.97 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

