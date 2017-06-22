June 22 Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana shipping inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v clio with phaethon

* Diana shipping inc - charter is expected to commence on july 3, 2017.

* Diana shipping inc - employment is anticipated to generate approximately us$3.33 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charter

* Diana shipping - gross charter rate is us$8,550 per day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of minimum 13 months to maximum 16 months