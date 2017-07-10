BRIEF-Newleaf Symbiotics says raised $23.8 million in equity financing
* says it has raised $23.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $30.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: http://bit.ly/2v3AY7e
July 10 Diana Shipping Inc:
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for m/v Medusa with Cargill, m/v Artemis and m/v Thetis with Ausca
* Says entered into a time charter contract with Cargill International S.A., Geneva, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels
* Says gross charter rate is $10,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for a period 12-15 months
* Diana Shipping - through unit has entered into time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Limited for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, m/v Artemis
* Diana Shipping- employments of Medusa, Artemis, Thetis anticipated to generate about$9.85 million gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charters
* Diana Shipping - gross charter rate is US$9,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of 12 -15 months for m/v Artemis
* Diana Shipping - through separate unit entered into time charter contract with Ausca Shipping Ltd, Hong Kong, for Panamax dry bulk vessel m/v Thetis
* Diana Shipping - gross charter rate is US$8,350 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of 12 - 15 months for m/v Thetis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, July 10 The Bank of Israel left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for a 27th time since February 2015 on Monday, citing low inflation and solid economic growth and expressing no rush to start raising interest rates.