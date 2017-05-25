FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte, M/V Erato

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc

* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contracts for M/V Astarte with Glencore and M/V Erato with Phaethon

* Entered into a time charter contract with Glencore Agriculture B.V., Rotterdam, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, M/V Astarte

* Through a unit, entered into a time charter contract with Phaethon International Company, for one Panamax dry bulk vessels, M/V Erato

* Charter is expected to commence on June 12, 2017

* Gross charter rate for M/V Erato is $7,250 per day for a period of about five months up to December 30, 2017

* Gross charter rate for M/V Astarte is $9,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of minimum fourteen

* Employments of "Astarte" and "Erato" anticipated to generate about US$4.76 million of gross revenue for minimum scheduled period of time charters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.