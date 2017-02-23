FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DIC Asset FY adjusted profit up at EUR 26.9 million
February 23, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-DIC Asset FY adjusted profit up at EUR 26.9 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dic Asset AG:

* Raises dividend again after outperformance in 2016, and foresees bright outlook for 2017

* Dividend proposal raised again to 0.40 euros ($0.4223) (2015: 0.37 euros)

* Forecast 2017: FFO increase by up to 28 percent, from 57 million euros to 60 million euros

* At 47 million euros (2015: eur 49 million), FY FFO was at upper end of company's target range, which had been raised to 46 million euros to 47 million euros as late as September

* FY adjusted profit for period totalled 26.9 million euros, which implies a year-on-year increase by 6.2 million euros

* The company is thus aiming for an acquisition volume of c. 500 million euros for both business divisions in 2017 but with particular focus on the fund business

* Expects to see a considerably improved operating income and a FFO increase by up to 28 percent to a projected total of 57 to 60 million euros in 2017 (FFO per share between 0.83 euros and 0.88 euros)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

