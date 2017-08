BRIEF-DIC Asset H1 FFO up 8 pct at EUR 29.8 million

Aug 3 (Reuters) - DIC ASSET AG

* DGAP-NEWS: DIC ASSET AG REPORTS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AT MID-YEAR AND RAISES FFO FORECAST FOR 2017

* H1 FFO EXPERIENCED AN 8-PERCENT INCREASE, ADDING UP TO EUR 29.8 MILLION (MID-YEAR 2016: EUR 27.7 MILLION)

* H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD REMAINED STABLE YEAR ON YEAR AT EUR 20.0 MILLION DESPITE A DECREASE IN SALES, MATCHING LAST YEAR'S LEVEL (MID-YEAR 2016: EUR 20.2 MILLION)

* H1 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ROSE TO EUR 3.4 BILLION BY END OF FIRST SEMESTER, UP FROM EUR 3.2 BILLION AT END OF PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* Forecast for 2017 Financial Year Adjusted

* Forecast for 2017 Financial Year Adjusted

* REVISED ITS FORECAST FOR GROSS RENTAL INCOME UPWARD TO BETWEEN EUR 106 AND 108 MILLION WHILE RAISING ITS FFO FORECAST FOR 2017 TO BETWEEN EUR 59 AND 61 MILLION