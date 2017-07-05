Google to start getting Norwegian wind power by September
OSLO, July 5 Alphabet Inc's Google unit expects to receive its first wind power from Norway by early September, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.
July 5 DIC ASSET AG:
* DIC ASSET AG SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 130 MILLION CORPORATE BOND
* COUPON WAS FIXED AT 3.25 PERCENT, AND THUS PRICED AT LOWER END OF MARKETING RANGE
* WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, THERE WILL BE NO ADDITIONAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CORPORATE BOND ON 06 JULY 2017
* Company agreed to place up to 260 million shares at a price of HK$1.82 per placing share