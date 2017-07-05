July 5 DIC ASSET AG:

* DIC ASSET AG SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 130 MILLION CORPORATE BOND

* COUPON WAS FIXED AT 3.25 PERCENT, AND THUS PRICED AT LOWER END OF MARKETING RANGE

* WITH PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, THERE WILL BE NO ADDITIONAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CORPORATE BOND ON 06 JULY 2017