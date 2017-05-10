BRIEF-DIC Asset supports takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG

May 10 (Reuters) - DIC Asset Ag:

* DIC Asset supports public takeover offer by TLG Immobilien AG for all outstanding shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG and undertakes to accept the takeover offer regarding their WCM-shares in exchange for TLG Immobilien-shares

* DIC Asset -TLG Immobilien intends to offer for each 5.75 tendered share of WCM as consideration 1 new no-par value bearer share in TLG Immobilien with a notional value of EUR 1.00

* Says new shares of TLG Immobilien will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2017 in exchange