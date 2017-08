May 30 (Reuters) - Dice Sport And Casual Wear:

* FY standalone net loss EGP 113.2 million versus profit of EGP 18.5 million year ago

* FY standalone net sales EGP 518.2 million versus EGP 398.6 million year ago

* EGP floatation had negative of EGP 192 million on fy standalone resutls