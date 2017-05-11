FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DICK'S Sporting Goods announces COO retirement, appoints President
May 11, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-DICK'S Sporting Goods announces COO retirement, appoints President

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc:

* Dick's sporting goods announces leadership changes

* André Hawaux announced retirement

* Lauren Hobart named President

* Says Hawaux will remain with company through Q2 of 2017

* André Hawaux is retiring from his position as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

* Keri Jones will join co on May 22, 2017 as Executive Vice President, Chief Merchant, reporting to Edward Stack

* Don Germano will re-join DICK'S on May 30, 2017 as Senior Vice President, Operations, reporting to Lauren Hobart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

