5 months ago
BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods reports Q4 EPS of $0.81
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Dick's Sporting Goods reports Q4 EPS of $0.81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :

* Dick's Sporting Goods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.81

* Q4 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.47 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.55

* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share about $0.48 to $0.53

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32

* Qtrly consolidated same store sales increased 5.0% compared to company's guidance of an approximate 3 to 6% increase

* Anticipates reporting earnings per diluted share of approximately $3.63 to 3.73 in 2017

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc- Consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 3 to 4% in Q1 of 2017

* Dick's Sporting Goods - 2017 consolidated same store sales currently expected to increase about 2% to 3% on a 52 week to 52 week comparative basis

* Dick's Sporting Goods - In 2017, co anticipates capital expenditures to be about $350 million on a net basis and about $465 million on a gross basis

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

