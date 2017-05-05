BRIEF-Restamax Jarno Suominen named as temporary CEO
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC
May 5 Dickson Concepts International Ltd -
* Group is expected to record a profit for year ended 31st march, 2017
* Expected results due to reduction in operating costs and expenses as a result of tight control at all levels of operation Source text (bit.ly/2pNrei4) Further company coverage:
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.7 billion yuan ($246.77 million) bonds
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: