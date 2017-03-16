FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc

* Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - outside U.K., Diebold Nixdorf continues to implement its multi-year business transformation program, DN2020

* CMA has concluded that a structural remedy is required

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - today reconfirmed company's previously disclosed financial targets for 2020

* Diebold Nixdorf - U.K. competition and markets authority published its official findings in connection with business combination of Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf AG in UK

* Now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in U.K. with a potential purchaser

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says believes it can satisfy CMA's requirements and conclude transaction as soon as practicable

* Diebold Nixdorf Inc - in U.K., Diebold and Wincor Nixdorf brands and operations have remained separate and distinct while awaiting CMA review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

