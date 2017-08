BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf Q2 net profit down to EUR 5 million

May 17 (Reuters) - DIEBOLD NIXDORF AG:

* SAW NET SALES FALL BY 6 PERCENT TO EUR 1,225 MILLION IN H1 2016/2017

* H1 EBITDA 104 MILLION EUR VERSUS 132 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO; Q2 EBITDA 41 MILLION EUR VERSUS 64 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* IN Q2 NET SALES FOR THE GROUP STOOD AT EUR 605 MILLION, UP 4 PERCENT YOY

* H1 NET PROFIT 37 MILLION EUR VERSUS 63 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO; Q2 NET PROFIT 5 MILLION EUR VERSUS 25 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO Source text - bit.ly/2qqTl6L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)