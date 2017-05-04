FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf quarterly earnings of $0.08/shr on a non-gaap basis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* Diebold Nixdorf reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Qtrly gaap eps from continuing operations was a loss of $0.78, or earnings of $0.08 on a non-gaap basis

* Qtrly net sales $1,102.8 million versus $509.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 total revenue of about $5.0 billion

* Sees fy 2017 gaap loss per share of $0.95 - $0.65

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $5.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.40 - $1.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

