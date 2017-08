March 16 (Reuters) - Diebold Nixdorf Inc:

* Diebold Nixdorf is now actively pursuing a divestiture of its legacy Diebold business in UK with a potential purchaser

* Company believes it can satisfy CMA's requirements and conclude this transaction as soon as practicable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)