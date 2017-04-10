BRIEF-Dierig Holding FY pre-tax profit of 3.9 million euros

April 10 (Reuters) - Dierig Holding AG:

* FY sales of 68.4 million euros ($72.36 million), thus 7.5 million euros or 9.9 percent below the previous year's figure of 75.9 million euros

* FY earnings before income taxes of 3.9 million euros, which is below the previous year's figure of 5.4 million euros

* Expects 2017 fall in textile sales of between five and ten percent compared to 2016

* Sees 2017 group turnover below 2016

* To propose dividend 20 cents per share