5 months ago
BRIEF-D'Ieteren FY operating income falls to 133.7 million euros
March 6, 2017 / 5:35 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-D'Ieteren FY operating income falls to 133.7 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - D'Ieteren SA:

* FY consolidated sales amounted to 6,471.7 million euros ($6.85 billion), up by 7.2 pct compared to 2015

* FY operating income 133.7 million euros vs 234.8 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated result before tax reached 99.6 million euros in 2016 compared to 196.4 million euros in 2015

* Proposes to increase the gross dividend from 0.90 euro per share for 2015 to 0.95 euro per share for 2016

* For 2017 co aims at an adjusted consolidated result before tax, group’s share, that is about 10 pct higher compared to 241.6 million euros in 2016

* For 2017 D’Ieteren Auto aims at a slightly higher adjusted result before tax, group’s share, thanks to market share gains

* For 2017 Belron’s adjusted result before tax, group’s share, expected at 19.0 million euros in 2017 versus 9.5 million euros in 2016

* Moleskine is expected to grow its adjusted result before tax, group’s share, by more than 10 pct in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mbAk4a Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

