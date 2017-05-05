CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tikehau Capital announces planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé (May 4)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
May 5 Differ Group Holding Co Ltd:
* Entrusted loan agreements were entered into among Differ Dai, lending bank and customers
* Pursuant to loan agreements, Differ Dai has entrusted lending bank with an aggregate amount of RMB433.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé