March 8 (Reuters) - Difference Capital Financial Inc

* Difference Capital reports fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Net asset value per share decreased 21% to $7.89 at December 31, 2016 from $10.03 at December 31, 2015

* Difference Capital Financial Inc says qtrly loss per share $1.05