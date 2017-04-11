FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digi Communications NV plans to list 25 pct stake on Bucharest bourse
April 11, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Digi Communications NV plans to list 25 pct stake on Bucharest bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Cable and internet provider DIGI Communications N.V.

* Says aims to list about 25 percent of its existing share capital on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in May.

* Says shares on offer belong to existing shareholders.

* Says Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to act as global coordinators, while BT Capital Partners, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Société Générale, Raiffeisen Bank and Wood & Company Financial Services will coordinate the subscription registry.

* Says prospectus pending approval from the Dutch financial regulator. The firm is registered in the Netherlands.

* Listing would be the first IPO on Bucharest bourse in years, and one of the largest by a private firm. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu-Sorin Marinas)

