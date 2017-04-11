BRIEF-Digi Communications NV plans to list on Romanian stock exchange-bourse

April 11 (Reuters) -

* The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) welcomes with satisfaction the Intention to Float announcement published by Digi Communications N.V.

* We acknowledge it as next big step in the unique journey of the Romanian capital market.

* Says Romanian capital market, which, after a lot of work aimed at the market modernization, is becoming the most dynamic stock market in Central and Eastern Europe.

* Says it also appreciates the recognition of the Bucharest marketplace as of the market which has a great capability to absorb big transactions, and to attract domestic, international and global investors. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas)