3 months ago
BRIEF-Digi International notifies employees in France of restructuring plan
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Digi International notifies employees in France of restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Digi International Inc:

* Digi International-‍ on May 31, Co notified employees who work in offices in France of its intent to institute a restructuring plan

* Says in connection with restructuring plan, expect to incur charges of approximately $2.1 to $2.4 million

* Says ‍under plan, it expects to eliminate eight employment positions in current fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2017​

* Says most of the charges are expected to be incurred during current fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2017

* Says ‍restructuring plan for EMEA and elimination of positions in U.S. expected to result in cash savings of about $2.0 million annually​ Source text: [bit.ly/2qGU7Oo] Further company coverage:

