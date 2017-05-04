FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digi International says evaluating strategic alternatives to reduce operating expenses near term
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Digi International says evaluating strategic alternatives to reduce operating expenses near term

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Digi International:

* Digi International reports second fiscal quarter 2017 results

* Digi International - has been evaluating strategic alternatives to reduce operating expenses in near term

* Q2 earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $45.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.3 million

* Digi International - has been evaluating strategic alternatives including a restructuring of certain operations in EMEA region

* Digi International - for third fiscal quarter of 2017, Digi projects revenue to be in a range of $44 million to $47 million

* Digi International -for third fiscal quarter of 2017, Digi projects income per diluted share from continuing operations to be in a range of $0.03 to $0.06

* Digi International - for full fiscal year 2017, Digi projects revenue to be in a range of $182 million to $189 million

* Digi International - sees fy income per diluted share from continuing operations to be in a range of $0.24 to $0.30

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $53.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $203.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.03 to $0.06 from continuing operations

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.30 from continuing operations

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $44 million to $47 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $182 million to $189 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

