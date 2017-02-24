Feb 24 Digigram SA:

* Reports FY revenue of 7.5 million euros ($7.9 million) versus 7.1 million euros a year ago

* Says is confident that its operating margin will improve compared to 2015, with its new scope of activity, excluding the video business, closed at the end of 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)