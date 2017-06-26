BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Digimarc Corp:
* Digimarc announces registered direct offering of common stock
* Digimarc Corp says has entered into purchase agreement to sell 500,000 common shares in registered direct offering to certain investor at $35.55 per share
* Digimarc Corp says intends to use net proceeds from offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital