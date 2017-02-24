BRIEF-Golden Ocean posts Q4 net result ahead of forecast
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 24 Digirad Corp -
* Digirad Corp reports financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue rose 100 percent to $31.1 million
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Continues to pay regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ormat technologies inc. Responds to press reports about potential transaction