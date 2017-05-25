FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Digital Ally to acquire new intellectual property platform
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Digital Ally to acquire new intellectual property platform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc

* Digital Ally to acquire new intellectual property platform to address non-law enforcement markets

* Digital Ally Inc - announced signing of a letter of intent to acquire Sightdeck Intellectual Property from Imatte Inc

* Digital Ally Inc - key members of Imatte Inc., responsible for Sightdeck Development, will be joining Digital Ally's research and development team

* Digital Ally - will pay 6% of revenues generated from licensing, sale of products created from sightdeck intellectual property platform over 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

