BRIEF-Digital Ally to acquire new intellectual property platform

May 25 (Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc

* Digital Ally to acquire new intellectual property platform to address non-law enforcement markets

* Digital Ally Inc - announced signing of a letter of intent to acquire Sightdeck Intellectual Property from Imatte Inc

* Digital Ally Inc - key members of Imatte Inc., responsible for Sightdeck Development, will be joining Digital Ally's research and development team

* Digital Ally - will pay 6% of revenues generated from licensing, sale of products created from sightdeck intellectual property platform over 3 years