BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Digital Bros SpA:
* Unit 505 Games grants exclusive rights on Chinese market for the video game "Portal Knights" for PC and mobile versions - except for PC Steam - to Guangzhou Duoyi Network Co Ltd (Duoyi)
* The agreement provides for 50 pct royalty and the payment of a licensing fee and minimum guarantee
* Duoyi will also develop a new version of Portal Knights that Duoyi and 505 Games will distribute for the Greater China market and the rest of the world, respectively
* Duoyi is a Chinese game company and an internet enterprise Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing