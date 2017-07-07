BRIEF-China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical receives GMP certificate
July 7 Digital China Holdings Ltd:
* Expects that loss attributable for six months ended 30 june 2017 would be in range of approximately HK$320 million to HK$480 million
* Expected result mainly due to share-based payment expenses (non-cash item) of approximately HK$310 million
July 7 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* June net profit rmb58.4 million