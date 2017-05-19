FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital China Holdings enters subscription agreement
May 19, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Digital China Holdings enters subscription agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Digital China Holdings Ltd

* Company, HC International, seller and Beijing Huicong Internet Information Technology entered into subscription agreement

* Seller conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase, JV interest for consideration of rmb1.08 billion

* Group is expected to record an unaudited gain after taxation of about hk$220 million as a result of disposal and acquisition

* Proceeds of disposal are intended to be used for subscription of HC subscription shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

