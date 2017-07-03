BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says total June contracted sales of properties amounted to RMB61.12 billion
* Total contracted sales of properties for month of June amounted to RMB61.12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 3 Digital China Holdings Ltd:
* DCITS received approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission for application of issuance of corporate bonds
* Issuance of corporate bonds in an aggregate principal amount not exceeding RMB1,300 million Source text (bit.ly/2t8PZ9J) Further company coverage:
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. The threat posed by North Korea was a key topic in phone calls between U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of China and Japan, along with trade issues, the White House said on Sunday.