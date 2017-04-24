BRIEF-Digital China Holdings updates on possible acquisition of interest in HC International

April 24 (Reuters) - Digital China Holdings Ltd:

* Announcement - framework agreement in repsect of possible disposal of interest in a joint venture company and possible acquisition of interest in Hc International, Inc.

* Co will procure sale of and Hc International will procure acquisition of JV interest, representing 60% of interest in Chongqing Micro-Credit

* Pursuant to agreement, it is proposed that both consideration of disposal & total subscription price for HC subscription shares shall be HK$1.23 billion