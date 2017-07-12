FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Digital Realty announces pricing of pounds sterling-denominated Guaranteed Notes
#WrayLive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Reuters Investigates
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 5:38 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Digital Realty announces pricing of pounds sterling-denominated Guaranteed Notes

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* Digital Realty announces pricing of pounds sterling-denominated Guaranteed Notes

* Digital Stout Holding, LLC priced an offering of two series of pounds sterling-denominated Guaranteed Notes due 2024 and 2029

* Interest on 2024 notes will be payable annually in arrears at a rate of 2.750% per annum and will mature in July 2024

* Interest on 2029 notes will be payable annually in arrears at a rate of 3.300% per annum and will mature in July 2029 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.