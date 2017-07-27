BRIEF-Digital Realty Q2 core FFO per share $1.54

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:
* Digital Realty reports second quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $5.95 to $6.10
* Q2 core FFO per share $1.54
* Q2 FFO per share $1.44
* Q2 revenue rose 10 percent to $566 million
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - reiterated 2017 "constant-currency" core ffo per share outlook of $6.00 - $6.25