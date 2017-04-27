April 27 Digital Realty Trust Inc

* Digital realty reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 Core FFO per share $1.52

* Q1 FFO per share $1.50

* Q1 revenue $551 million

* Sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $5.95 to $6.10

* Raised 2017 core FFO per share outlook from $5.90 - $6.10 to $5.95 - $6.10

* Raised 2017 "constant-currency" core FFO per share outlook from $5.95 - $6.25 to $6.00 - $6.25

* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

