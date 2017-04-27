BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Digital Realty Trust Inc
* Digital realty reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 Core FFO per share $1.52
* Q1 FFO per share $1.50
* Q1 revenue $551 million
* Sees fy 2017 core FFO per share $5.95 to $6.10
* Raised 2017 core FFO per share outlook from $5.90 - $6.10 to $5.95 - $6.10
* Raised 2017 "constant-currency" core FFO per share outlook from $5.95 - $6.25 to $6.00 - $6.25
* FY2017 FFO per share view $6.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
