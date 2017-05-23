FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Digital Realty Trust says unit issued and sold EUR125 mln aggregate principal amount of its floating rate guaranteed notes due 2019
#Market News
May 23, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Digital Realty Trust says unit issued and sold EUR125 mln aggregate principal amount of its floating rate guaranteed notes due 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc:

* Digital Realty Trust Inc -unit issued and sold eur125 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate guaranteed notes due 2019

* Digital Realty Trust - interest on notes is payable quarterly in arrears on feb 22, may 22, august 22 and nov 22 of each year, beginning on august 22, 2017

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - intend to use net proceeds from offering of notes to temporarily repay borrowings under global revolving credit facility

* Digital Realty Trust Inc - notes will bear interest at rate per annum, reset quarterly, equal to three-month euribor plus 0.50% - sec filing

* Digital realty trust inc - interest rate on notes for initial interest period will be 0.169% Source text (bit.ly/2resYSL) Further company coverage:

