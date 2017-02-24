Feb 24 Digitalglobe Inc

* Digitalglobe reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Qtrly revenue $192.7 million versus $181.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $182.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 revenue in a range of $840 million to $865 million, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $380 million to $395 million

* FY2017 revenue view $832.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: