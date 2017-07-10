BRIEF-IZEA reports Q2 bookings of $6.6 million
* Izea inc - bookings of $6.6 million for q2 of 2017, down 3% from $6.8 million in same year-ago quarter
July 10 Digiwin Software Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 65 percent, or to be 30.6 million yuan to 33.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 20.4 million yuan
* Terago announces David Charron as incoming chief financial officer