BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32
July 27, 2017 / 9:16 PM / in 21 minutes

BRIEF-Dime Community Bancshares reports Q2 earnings per share $0.32

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Dime Community Bancshares Inc

* Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. increases earnings by 7.5% over the linked quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dime Community Bancshares Inc - Net interest income in Q2 of 2017 was $38.1 million, an increase of $566,000 (+1.5%) from Q1 of 2017

* Dime Community Bancshares Inc - Loan prepayments and amortization are expected to fall within a projected annualized range of 10% - 15% during Q3

* Dime Community Bancshares Inc - Loan loss provision for Q3 of 2017 is expected to be driven by loan portfolio growth

* Dime Community Bancshares Inc - Non‐interest expense is expected to be approximately $20 million during Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

