3 months ago
BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.54
May 10, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dimension Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Dimension Therapeutics Inc:

* Dimension Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - to discontinue development of dtx101, an investigational aavrh10-based gene therapy product

* Dimension Therapeutics - decision on dtx101 on observation that data would not meet co's minimum target product profile for continued development

* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - does not believe outcome of dtx101 program will affect ongoing phase 1/2 clinical development of dtx301

* Dimension Therapeutics Inc - expects cash, among others to enable co to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through mid-2018

* Dimension Therapeutics Inc qtrly revenue $3.6 million versus $2.2 million

* Dimension Therapeutics Inc qtrly research and development expenses approximately $13.7 million compared to $8.8 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

