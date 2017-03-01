FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DineEquity Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.37
March 1, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-DineEquity Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.37

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - DineEquity Inc

* Dineequity, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.37

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $1.18

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow (non-gaap) $96 million - $106 million

* Sees 2017 cash flows from operations $98 million - $108 million

* Dineequity inc - ihop's domestic system-wide comparable same restaurant sales declined 2.1% for q4 of 2016

* Dineequity inc - applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales declined 7.2% for q4 of 2016

* Dineequity - applebee's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales performance is expected to range between negative 4.0% and negative 8.0% for 2017

* Dineequity inc - ihop's domestic system-wide same-restaurant sales performance is expected to range between 0.0% and positive 3.0% for 2017

* Dineequity inc - applebee's franchisees are projected to develop between 20 and 30 new restaurants globally in 2017

* Dineequity inc - anticipate closure of approximately 40 to 60 applebee's restaurants in 2017

* Dineequity inc - capital expenditures are projected to be roughly $12 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

