March 30 (Reuters) - Dining Concepts Holdings Ltd

* Shareholders' loan agreement was entered into between Dining Concepts Indo Gold, Minrish and Uttamchandani as lenders and company as borrower

* Pursuant to loan agreement lenders will provide a loan to company

* Lenders have severally agreed to provide a term loan to company in aggregate amount of hk$15 million Source text (bit.ly/2obvp6A) Further company coverage: