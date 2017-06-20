June 20 DIOS FASTIGHETER AB

* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA

* ‍ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED PROPERTIES IN SUNDSVALL AND SELLS THREE INDUSTRY PROPERTIES IN BIRSTA SUNDSVALL.​

* ‍UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUISITION AMOUNT TO SEK 43 MILLION AND FOR SALE SEK 33 MILLION.